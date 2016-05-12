CBS Orders Kevin James Comedy

Kevin James is back on CBS, which has ordered his comedy project Kevin Can Wait for 2016-2017. The multicamera comedy showcases James as a newly retired police officer looking forward to spending quality time with his wife and three kids only to discover he faces tougher challenges at home than he ever did on the job.

Executive producers are James, Bruce Helford, Rock Reuben, Jeff Sussman and Andy Fickman. The cast includes Erinn Hayes, Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones and James Digiacomo.

CBS Television Studios is producing the show, along with Sony Pictures Television.

The King of Queens, with James as a UPS guy butting heads with his wife and father in law, aired on CBS for nine seasons and continues to show in syndication.

When the then-untitled project was announced in October, Glenn Geller, president of CBS Entertainment, said of James: “He’s an incredibly talented star on every screen and every stage, who appeals to a broad audience.”