Fox and Mondelez Work on Ad Formats

Fox Networks Group and Mondelez, maker of Ritz Crackers and other snacks, said they will work together to develop new ad formats on streaming and on-demand video platforms.

Mondelez said it will expand its use of ad formats created by true[X], the digital advertising company acquired by 21st Century Fox last year. The technology offers views options, making advertising more palatable to consumers.

Part of the collaboration involves creating branded content around a live event on the Fox broadcast network called Heaven Sent, featuring a skydiver who will jump 25,000 feet with no parachute. The special airs July 30 with a rerun on National Geographic Channel.

“Capturing audience attention is more difficult than ever. As audiences become more empowered to control their viewing experience, it’s essential to look at new ways to drive consumer engagement,” said Kristi Karens, North America lead, media and content at Mondelēz International. “We’re excited to build on our partnership with Fox Networks Group to build brands that offer great content to our consumers."