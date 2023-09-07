NFL Kicks Off Thursday Night With 37 Nexstar-Controlled NBC Affiliates Blacked Out on DirecTV Platforms
Now entering its third month, the 'other' major pay TV blackout is officially encroaching on serious sportsball business
The removal of around 160 Nexstar Media Group stations from DirecTV's programming grid went down as a sleepy afterthought in early July, with the consensus TMT-industry feeling that the two sides -- already at odds -- better work this out by early September, when football starts and there's actually something on broadcast television to watch.
Well, here we are, Thursday, September 7, with the NFL set to kick off its 2023 regular season with an NBC-televised matchup between the Detroit Lions and defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. EST at Arrowhead Stadium. (The game will also be live-streamed on Peacock.)
Nexstar owns 33 NBC affiliates. And it controls four others through management services contracts with small Mission Broadcasting and tiny White Knight Broadcasting. (DirecTV is actively complaining to the FCC about this latter arrangement.)
Also read: Sinclair Deal Restores Carriage of Nexstar-Owned CW Affiliates on DirecTV Stream in 21 Markets
A rep with insight into the DirecTV-Nexstar dialectic told Next TV Thursday afternoon that the two sides are talking, but there was no indicator of any immediate breakthrough.
A full slate of NFL games is set to air Sunday on CBS, FOX and NBC. (Monday's Monday Night Football matchup on ESPN will be impacted by a separate carriage/retrans impasse involving Charter Communications and Disney.)
DirecTV has, according to a recent Leichtman Research Group estimate, around 12.4 million remaining subscribers across DirecTV satellite TV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse platforms.
Presumably, some of those customers have over-the-air antennas.
It's been a busy week at Nexstar headquarters in Irving, Texas, including the renewal of an agreement with the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers to broadcast 11 games locally on KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, as well as the re-upping of Nexstar's affiliation agreement with FOX.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!