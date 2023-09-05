Nexstar Renews Affiliation Agreements With Fox

Nexstar Media Group and Fox said they signed a multiyear agreement that renews the Fox affiliations of 29 Nexstar-owned stations.

Fox also renewed affiliation for 12 stations managed by Nexstar. Mission Broadcasting owns 11 of the stations and one is owned by White Knight Broadcasting.

The 41 stations combined reach nearly 22 million TV households.

“As the No. 1 Fox-affiliated television station group in the country, Nexstar is proud to extend its longstanding relationship with Fox,” Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, said. “The strength of the network’s entertainment programming and live sports, together with Nexstar’s outstanding coverage of local news, weather and sports in the communities we serve, is an unbeatable combination for viewers and an incredibly effective platform for our advertising and marketing clients.”

Financial details of the deals were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to continue our affiliation with Nexstar, our longstanding and valued partner,” David Espinosa, president of distribution for Fox, said. “Fox and Nexstar together provide leading primetime, sports and local programming to our audiences, and this new agreement allows us to continue delivering an unparalleled television experience to our viewers for years to come.”