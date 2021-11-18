NextGen TV To Up Volume on Holiday Season Marketing

One of the NextGen TV spots playing over the holiday season

A campaign aimed at getting consumers to buy new TVs able to receive NextGen TV signals will launch on Black Friday, Nov. 26, and run through Jan. 30, 2022.

Commercials will emphasize the Dolby-enhanced sound quality NextGen enables. Using the slogan “Sound Decisions,” the spots show how it is easier to hear dialog over background noise and that viewers encounter volume spikes.

The integrated marketing effort will appear on over-the-top programming, social media and on promo spots run on participating stations, according to Pearl TV, an organization with members including Sinclair Broadcast Group, Nexstar Media Group, Tegna, Gray Television, CMG and E.W. Scripps Co.

Also: ATSC 3.0: Everything You Need to Know About the New Broadcast Standard

In addition to improved sound ATSC 3.0, the broadcast standard behind NextGen TV, can deliver higher definition 4K, High Dynamic Range video, internet content on demand and other digital services.

“Delivering unprecedented entertainment, information, and engagement opportunities to consumers, NextGen TV is revolutionizing viewers’ interactions with their screens,” stated Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. “With NextGen TV today and in the future, their experience is more immersive, visually and audibly better, and will continue to be enhanced as more features from broadcasters and set manufacturers become available. The traction garnered in marketplace adoption has been remarkable in a relatively short time since the first commercial launch in early 2020.”

TV manufacturers including LG Electronics, Samsung and Sony are expected to ship more than 2 million sets to retailers by the end of 2021 at price tags starting as low as $599.

Also: Stations in Hartford Launch NextGen TV Broadcasting

Stations in 34 markets have already started NextGen TV broadcasting, Pearl TV expects to have 42 markets up and running by the end of the year. Another 40 plan to launch next year, including New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.

As NextGen is launched in a market, last year’s commercial touting “The Future of Television” will air.

The NextGen TV signals are expected to reach 45% of U.S. households by the end of the year, with 75% lit up by next summer.■