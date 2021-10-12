Stations in Hartford Launch NextGen TV Broadcasting

Four television stations in the Hartford, Connecticut, market have begun the changeover to NextGenTV, the new broadcast technology.

Viewers with NextGen TV receivers will be able to get a better picture and improved sound on Tegna’s WCCT-TV and WTIC-TV, Meredith’s WFSB-TV and Nexstar Media Group’s WTNH-TV.

“NextGen TV will fundamentally change the broadcast industry and make it better,” said Kurt Rao, senior vice president and chief technology officer, Tegna. “NextGen TV is a thorough upgrade to traditional television, offering 4K resolution, HDR content, and better volume and audio consistency across channels. We know Hartford viewers will appreciate the current and future news and entertainment enhancements made possible by this new technology.”

There are now about 40 markets with stations broadcasting using the NextGen TV ATSC 3.0 format. ATSC 3.0 also delivers internet content on demand.

“Launching Hartford is another milestone in the rollout of NextGen TV in the northeast, where area residents are excited to engage with their screens and broadcast content,” said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, a broadcaster business association managing the NextGen TV rollout. “As more features are added by broadcasters and set manufacturers, viewers will not only look to their NextGen TV television sets for entertainment, but also for deeper local and global news experiences.”

The participating stations have worked together to ensure that current programming remains available to all viewers, regardless of whether their television service is provided OTA or by a cable or satellite company. Antenna viewers can rescan their TV sets to ensure full service.