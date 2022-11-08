NextGen TV Signal Launched by Station in Honolulu
Nexstar's KHII-TV broadcasting in ATSC 3.0 format
Stations in Honolulu, Hawaii, have begun the transition to NextGen TV broadcasting.
Nexstar Media Group’s KHII-TV is broadcasting using the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast format. In addition to its own shows, the station is transmitting the programming from five other stations in the market using the extra capacity provided by the technology.
Allen Media Group's KITV-TV and KIKU-TV, Gray Television's KMGB-TV and KHNL-TV, and Nexstar's KHON-TV are continuing to broadcast using the older ATSC 1.0 signal until a critical mass of NextGen TV receivers are in the market.
NextGen broadcasting provides a better picture, improved sound quality and access to programming from the internet. The technology also opens the door to other digital-based services.
Also: NextGen TV Goes Online With Stations in Wichita, Kansas
The Honolulu switchover is the result of long-term planning orchestrated by Bitpath, which is developing new data broadcasting services.
ATSC 3.0 signals are now available in more than 50 markets across the country. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.