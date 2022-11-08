NextGen TV Signal Launched by Station in Honolulu

NextGen TV is another good reason to live in Honolulu

Stations in Honolulu, Hawaii, have begun the transition to NextGen TV broadcasting.

Nexstar Media Group’s KHII-TV is broadcasting using the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast format. In addition to its own shows, the station is transmitting the programming from five other stations in the market using the extra capacity provided by the technology.

Allen Media Group's KITV-TV and KIKU-TV, Gray Television's KMGB-TV and KHNL-TV, and Nexstar's KHON-TV are continuing to broadcast using the older ATSC 1.0 signal until a critical mass of NextGen TV receivers are in the market.

NextGen broadcasting provides a better picture, improved sound quality and access to programming from the internet. The technology also opens the door to other digital-based services.

The Honolulu switchover is the result of long-term planning orchestrated by Bitpath, which is developing new data broadcasting services.

ATSC 3.0 signals are now available in more than 50 markets across the country. ■