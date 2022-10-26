NextGen TV Goes Online With Stations in Wichita, Kansas

NextGen TV offers viewers better picture and sound quality as well as more content from the internet.

Television stations in the Wichita-Hutchinson, Kansas, market have begun offering viewers programming using NextGen TV technology.

As part of a coordinated effort, Gray Television’s KSCW-DT and Mercury Broadcasting Co.’s KMTW-DT have converted to broadcasting using the new ATSC 3.0 format. Those stations are broadcasting their own programming, as well as content from four other stations in the market that continue to transmit in the ATSC 1.0 digital format.

The other participating stations are Lockwood Broadcast’s KAKE, Gray’s KWCH-DT, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s KSAS, Nexstar Media Group’s KSNW and KS Public Telecommunications Service’s KPTS.

NextGen TV offers viewers a better picture, higher quality sound, the ability to view content from the internet.

BitPath, a company that is developing new data broadcasting services that can be carried on the NextGen signal, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the seven television stations in Wichita

NextGen TV signals are already on the air in more than 50 cities, according to BitPath. ■