NextGen TV Comes Ashore in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Market

Television stations in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, market began broadcasting using the new NextGen TV technology on Wednesday.
WWMB, owned by Howard Stirk Holdings, converted its transmitter to the ATSC 3.0 signal, and is broadcasting its own programming as well as four stations in the market, WPDF, WBTW, WHMC and the South Carolina Educational Television network of PBS stations.
The ATSC 3.0 signal allows it to carry more programming and more channels.
NextGen TV also provides a clearer picture, better sound, mobile receptivity and access to internet-based programming.
The new NextGen technology so supports digital broadcast businesses expected to generate billion in incremental revenue for TV stations.
BitPath led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the television stations in the market.
With the Myrtle Beach launch, nearly all of the markets along the I-95 corridor have NextGen broadcasts.
Across the country, more than 70 cities have started the transition to NextGen TV.
