Next TV Summit: Welcome to The Golden Age of Distribution

New York—While some are labeling this digital-focused era the new golden age of Television, the same label can also be applied to the new and innovative ways video and TV content is being delivered to a variety of screens and consumer segments.

“We’re in the golden age of distribution now,” Brent Smith, president, chief technology officer and cofounder of Evolution Digital, said at a distribution-focused panel at the Next TV Summit, a one-day event that is part of NewBay Media’s NYC Television & Video Week.

While Evolution Digital is focused on helping cable operators, primarily independent MSOs, develop and launch next-gen, IP-delivered video services, others on the panel spanned the gamut of distribution, hitting on free, ad-supported services, a la carte OTT offerings, and even a “next generation” cable operator that is targeting consumers who still love the big TV bundle.

For TVTibi, a global OTT provider that includes a la carte, pay-as-you-go programming options, securing worldwide content rights remains a key challenge, Andrew Goldman, company cofounder and chief strategy officer, said.

