Next ‘Our America’ Special From ABC-Owned Stations Premieres October 7

Next up for the Our America series from the ABC Owned Television Stations is a special on Alzheimer’s disease in Hispanic and Latino families. Our America: Unforgettable debuts on KGO San Francisco and KABC Los Angeles Saturday, October 7, then on WABC New York and WLS Chicago October 8. Our America: Unforgettable is on ABC Localish October 9, KFSN Fresno and KTRK Houston October 14, and WPVI Philadelphia and WTVD Raleigh-Durham October 29.

ABC station research shares that Hispanics are 1.5 times more likely than white people to develop Alzheimer’s and other dementia. Latinos in the U.S. living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias will increase by more than five times within the next 40 years. By 2060, the station group said there will be 3.2 million Hispanic Americans living with the disease.

Our America: Unforgettable explains and humanizes Alzheimer’s by offering a look at two families devastated by the disease. The Miranda family, from Puerto Rico, share their experiences and what it is like to take care of their once strong patriarch who is slowly slipping away because of the disease; and Aurora Ramirez, a Mexican-American only child, became her mother’s caretaker overnight after receiving the diagnosis.

“Both families, whose lives were set on an unexpected path, are determined to educate themselves as well as the community about Alzheimer’s disease,” ABC said.

The special will be captioned in Spanish and English and published on ABC7 en Español.

Last week, the station group premiered the second part of its Our America special about drinking water woes, called Trouble on Tap. Other Our America editions have touched on the first Black men to serve in the Marine Corps. and Black and Latino families’ fights for fair home valuations, among other issues.