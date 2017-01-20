Nexstar's Latest Move: Patrick Nevin Heading to Portland, Ore.

Continuing its spate of executive shuffling, Nexstar Media Group has named Patrick Nevin VP and general manager of KOIN, the Portland, Ore., CBS affiliate the group acquired when it sealed its $4.6 billion Media General deal Tuesday.

Nevin will be moving from Phoenix, where he has been interim VP and general manager of Nexstar’s CW affiliate, KASW. His career includes working as VP and general manager of KFMB, Midwest Television’s CBS affiliate in San Diego.

Nevin’s appointment is the latest in a series of executive and station-level hires and promotions since Nexstar finalized its merger with Media General, making it the second largest broadcast group in the country. Naming Timothy Busch president and Brian Jones executive VP and COO of the company’s broadcast division was among the newly named Nexstar Media Group’s first moves.