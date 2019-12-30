Nexstar Stations Producing New Year’s Specials

Nexstar Media TV stations in Dallas and Las Vegas are planning live New Year’s Eve specials that will be syndicated to some of the company’s other TV or digital outlets.

Nexstar and its station in Dallas-Fort Worth, KXAS, are co-hosting Lone Star NYE Live, which will air from 11:30 p.m. CT through 12:30 a.m.

For the third consecutive year, the show will feature guests, live music and the over the top NYE fireworks show presented by Hunt Realty.

The broadcast will be shown across 21 markets on station owned by Nexstar, Mission Broadcasting and Vaughan Media in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with NBC 5 for the third consecutive year of Lone Star NYE Live and Over the Top NYE fireworks spectacular from the iconic Reunion Tower,” said Tim Busch, president of Nexstar Broadcasting.

“As the country’s largest local media group, Nexstar is focused on delivering exclusive local programming that informs, entertains, and enriches the daily lives of our viewers,” Busch said. “We look forward to bringing people together this holiday season to experience the excitement of the New Year with our New Year’s Eve programming special, live from Dallas – the home of Nexstar Nation. We are proud to share this New Year’s Eve tradition with our audiences throughout Texas and the millions of viewers in the surrounding states throughout the Southeast and Southwest.”

In Vegas, KLAS will host Countdown to 2020: Live from Las Vegas, starting at 8 p.m. PT through 12:35 a.m.

KLAS and Nexstar stations in 14 cities across nine states will broadcast the live show. It will reach nearly 18 million households, the company said.

KLAS will be showing bonus content online at 8newsnow.com.

The program will feature musical performances from Las Vegas headliners, special entertainment, a countdown to midnight across all four time zones and spectacular fireworks from seven hotel casino rooftops along the Vegas strip.

Among those performing live are Stick Figure, Iya Terra, Built to Spill, the Blue Man Group, The Spazmatics and Frankie Moreno.

KLAS has been doing a New Year’s special for a quarter of a century and will be celebrating the start of the New Year in four time zones for the third straight year.

“No other media platform connects people to their communities more effectively than local broadcast television and as the country’s largest station group, Nexstar is proud to continue the longstanding tradition of KLAS-TV’s New Year’s Eve programming special, live from Las Vegas,” said Busch.. “We look forward to hosting and delivering an extraordinary night of unforgettable entertainment to millions of households throughout the Southwest, Pacific Northwest, and California both on-air and online at 8newsnow.com.”

The KLAS-TV broadcast will air live on Nexstar stations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Diego, Fresno, and Bakersfield, Calif.; Seattle, Wash.; Denver, and Colorado Springs, Colo.; Portland, Ore.; Salt Lake City, Utah; Albuquerque, N.M.; and Honolulu, Hawaii.