Nexstar Stations Go Dark In Fee Dispute With Verizon Fios

Nexstar Media Group stations went dark in homes subscribing Verizon Fios at midnight on Friday as the two companies’ retransmission agreement expired without the sides being able to agree on an extension.

Nexstar said that nearly 3 million subscribers and 13 of its TV stations serving 10 markets are impacted.

In addition to the stations, Verizon Fios subscribers are also losing Nexstar’s NewsNation cable news channel.

Both sides have been warning subscribers that a blackout was possible,

Also Read: Fox Reaches Agreement With Altice That Averts Blackout

“Verizon Fios is refusing to reach a new distribution agreement allowing the cable company the right to continue airing the highly-rated programming on Nexstar’s local stations. As a result, millions of Americans across the country have lost local news, traffic, weather, sports, and entertainment programming as well as critical, up-to-date news regarding the mid-term elections and possible hurricanes in the South and on the East Coast, as well as college and NFL football this weekend,” Nexstar said in a statement.

"Nexstar has been negotiating tirelessly and in good faith in an attempt to reach a mutually agreeable multi-year contract with Verizon FiOS, offering the same fair market rates it offered to other large distribution partners with whom it completed successful negotiations in earlier this year," the broadcaster said. "Nexstar routinely reaches amicable retransmission and carriage agreements with its cable, satellite, and telco partners—in the last three years alone, the company has successfully completed agreements with more than 500 distribution partners."

Nexstar, the nation's largest broadcaster, said it "remains hopeful" that a resolution can be reached quickly.

Markets affected by the blackout include New York City, Philadelphia, Providence and Buffalo.

Tegna stations were blacked out for just under a week in a separate dispute with Verizon Fios in January.

Earlier this week, Verizon claimed that Nexstar was proposing a 64% rate increase and called that "unreasonable."

Nexstar insisted it was simply seeking "faire market rates" for the live sports, local news and entertainment programming it provides. ■