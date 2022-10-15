Fox Reaches Agreement With Altice That Averts Blackout
Subscribers will be able to watch football, baseball playoffs
Just before Friday’s midnight deadline Altice USA and Fox said they reached a deal, averting a blackout that would have affected viewers mostly in the New York area.
“Optimum and Fox are pleased to announce that a mutually agreed upon deal has been reached that will allow continued carriage of Fox programming for Optimum TV customers,” the companies said in a statement.
Financial terms and other details were not immediately disclosed.
The agreement will enable Altice's Optimum cable subscribers to watch Fox's fall sports programming including college football on Saturday, the NFL on Sunday and Major League Baseball playoff games.
Altice had complained that Fox was demanding "unprecedented and excessive fee increases" and said was seeking a fair deal.
Fox also said it wanted a "fair" deal at "marketplace terms."
The expiring contract covered local Fox stations including WNYW-TV and WWOR-TV in New York, as well as cable channels FS1, FS2, Fox News Channel, Fox Business News and Big Ten Network. ■
