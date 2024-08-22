Nexstar Stations Become CW Affiliates in 5 Markets

The CW president Dennis Miller (l.) and president, entertainment Brad Schwartz at the network’s TCA Press Tour presentation in January.

Nexstar Media Group said stations it owns in five more markets will become affiliates of The CW, the Nexstar-owned network, starting in September and October.

The CW will be carried on digital subchannels of WJBF, Augusta, Georgia; KARD, Monroe, Louisiana; KFDX, Wichita Falls, Texas; WTWO, Terre Haute, Indiana; and WFXV, Utica, New York.

On each station, The CW replaces a digital multicast network owned by E.W. Scripps, either Ion, Bounce or Laff. Scripps announced earlier this year that it would be dropping CW affiliates in several markets.

The CW previously had affiliates in each of those markets.

Nexstar has said that having The CW on its owned station creates economic benefits for the company.

“The addition of these affiliates will bring the number of Nexstar- and partner-owned CW stations to 54, covering more than 45% of U.S. TV households,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

“As The CW’s No. 1 affiliate group, Nexstar is very pleased to be airing the network’s programming on these stations this fall, especially with NASCAR Xfinity series racing and the WWE’s NXT joining a very robust lineup of sports programming, including LIV Golf and ACC college football and basketball, and Pac-12 football,” Alford said. “Adding The CW’s programming to these stations will offer advertisers a variety of new linear and digital opportunities to reach millions of viewers.”