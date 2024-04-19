Nexstar Dropping Scripps-Owned CW Affiliates in Seven Markets

Nexstar Media Group said it does not intend to renew the CW affiliations of affiliates that are owned by the E.W. Scripps Co. in seven markets.

In two markets–Norfolk, Virginia, and Lafayette, Louisiana, Nexstar owned stations will become the new CW affiliates, effective Sept. 1.

“We have interest from other station groups in the five remaining markets and expect to make announcements about those affiliations soon,” Nexstar said in a statement. “We are prepared for this transition and confident that The CW will continue to reach 100% of US television households without interruption.”

The other five markets are Detroit, Miami, Tucson, Corpus Christi and San Luis Obispo.

“This is an opportunity for us to bring Scripps’ excellent local and national programming– entertainment from our networks, news from local stations and Scripps News and, in some markets, local sports rights – to even more audiences across the country,” Scripps said in a statement. “ We are still in the process of determining exactly what the new programming will look like in each affected market.”