Nexstar Dropping Scripps-Owned CW Affiliates in Seven Markets
Nexstar stations will add the CW in Norfolk, Va., and Lafayette, La.
Nexstar Media Group said it does not intend to renew the CW affiliations of affiliates that are owned by the E.W. Scripps Co. in seven markets.
In two markets–Norfolk, Virginia, and Lafayette, Louisiana, Nexstar owned stations will become the new CW affiliates, effective Sept. 1.
“We have interest from other station groups in the five remaining markets and expect to make announcements about those affiliations soon,” Nexstar said in a statement. “We are prepared for this transition and confident that The CW will continue to reach 100% of US television households without interruption.”
The other five markets are Detroit, Miami, Tucson, Corpus Christi and San Luis Obispo.
“This is an opportunity for us to bring Scripps’ excellent local and national programming– entertainment from our networks, news from local stations and Scripps News and, in some markets, local sports rights – to even more audiences across the country,” Scripps said in a statement. “ We are still in the process of determining exactly what the new programming will look like in each affected market.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.