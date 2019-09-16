Nexstar Reaches New Affiliate Deal With Fox

Nexstar Media Group said it reached a new affiliation agreement with Fox Broadcasting covering stations in 31 markets covering 8% of the U.S.

The agreement also includes the eight Fox affiliates Nexstar is acquiring as it buys Tribune Media. When that deal closes, Nexstar will be the largest independent Fox affiliate owner, with 17.5 million households covering 16% of the U.S.

“We are delighted to reach this long-term extension of our affiliation agreements with Fox well ahead of the expiration date of the existing contracts and in a manner that mutually recognizes the value of our partnership,” stated Perry Sook, Nexstar Media Group founder and CEO. “Fox’s marquee sports programming line-up, including NFL Thursday Night Football and Sunday games, MLB, NASCAR, MLS and the soon to launch WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown as well as college football, collectively draw hundreds of millions of fans across the country.”

“The combination of Nexstar’s highly-rated local news programming with Fox’s exciting sports and entertainment programming support our goals for delivering great content and information to viewers, while providing effective, multiplatform marketing opportunities for local and national advertisers,” Sook said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to continue our affiliation with Nexstar, which is one of our longstanding and valued partners,” added Mike Biard, president, operations and distribution for Fox Corporation. “Together Fox and Nexstar deliver leading primetime, sports and local programming to our audiences, and with this new agreement we look forward to continuing to provide consumers with an unrivaled television viewing experience for years to come.”