Nexstar Reaches Carriage Agreement With TDS Telecom

Nexstar Media and TDS Telecom said they reached a new retransmission consent agreement, ending a blackout that has lasted since the beginning of the year.

TDS said the comprehensive agreement will mean the restoration of the signals of Nexstar stations to more than 50,000 TDS consumers in eight states.

The previous retransmission agreement expired on Dec. 31 and the two parties had been at an impasse since then.

Financial terms of the new agreement were not disclosed.

“I would like to personally thank our customers for their patience and cooperation during the negotiations,” said Jim Butman, president and CEO TDS Telecom. “Because of their support we were able to come to a reasonable agreement with Nexstar.”

TDS is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems.