Nexstar Promotes Doane to GM of Greenville Stations

Nexstar Broadcasting promoted Amy Doane to VP and general manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Greenville, N.C.

Doane, who had been general sales manager for the Greenville operations since 2015, succeeds John Lewis, who moved to Nexstar’s stations in Raleigh.

In her new post, Doane will oversee CBS affiliate WNCT-TV, CW affiliate ENCT-TV and wnct.com. She reports to Traci Wilkinson, senior VP and regional manager at Nexstar.

“Amy’s experience as a broadcast and sales executive, coupled with her results-driven attitude and deep understanding of North Carolina and our Greenville operations makes her an ideal fit as VP and general manager of WNCT-TV, ENCT-TV and wnct.com,” said. Wilkinson.

“Her sales leadership has produced exceptional results for Nexstar’s broadcast and digital operations at WNCT-TV over the past seven years, and she has an established track record of success by developing and implementing innovative cross-platform solutions for advertisers, attracting new business and assembling a solid sales team,” Wilkinson said. "I greatly look forward to working with Amy as she takes on this new role for Nexstar in Greenville.”

Doane joined WNCT as local sales manager in 2013. Before joining Nexstar, she held sales posts at stations in Wichita, Kan.; Nashville, Tenn. and Raleigh, N.C.

“I am extremely grateful to Nexstar for providing me the opportunity to become WNCT-TV’s general manager,” Doane said.

“I am excited to be taking on this new role, which allows me to continue working alongside the talented and experienced staff at WNCT-TV, ENCT-TV and wnct.com in an expanded leadership position,” she said. “Nexstar’s broadcasting and digital operations in Greenville have a history of delivering high-quality, hyper-focused local content and service to the community, our viewers and our marketing partners. I look forward to building upon this tradition, expanding and deepening our community relationships across all of Eastern North Carolina.”