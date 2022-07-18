Nexstar Promotes Cory Gylock to GM of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Operations

Nexstar Media said it promoted Cory Gylock to VP and general manager of its broadcast and digital operations in the La Crosse-Eau Claire, Wisconsin market, effective immediately.

In his new post, Gylock will oversee WLAX-TV, WEAU-TV, wiproud.com and other digital and social media outlets. He has been general sales manager of the stations since late 2020 and succeeds Judson Beck, who was named VP and GM of Nexstar’s operations in the Green Bay, Wisconsin and Marquette, Michigan in May.

“Cory is an excellent choice to lead our broadcast and digital operations in La Crosse/Eau Claire,” said Traci Wilkinson, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “He knows the area extremely well and understands the needs of its viewers and advertisers. He’s experienced, innovative, and has forged long-standing important relationships in the community. Cory also knows Nexstar and understands our strategic goals and dedication to serving Western Wisconsin. He’s been an excellent sales executive for both of these stations and I have every confidence that he will be very successful leading them as Vice President and General Manager.”

Gylock reports to Wilkinson.

Gylock joined Nexstar’s WJMN-TV in Marquette, Michigan, right out of college as an account executive in 2012. He moved to the La Crosse stations as local sales manager three years later.

“I am honored to be assuming this new role in La Crosse/Eau Claire, and extremely grateful to Nexstar for giving me this opportunity,” Gylock said. “As a part of these stations since 2015, I appreciate the critical role that WLAX-TV and WEUX-TV play in Western Wisconsin, and their legacy of service to the communities here. The strength of these stations and their digital and social media channels, combined with Nexstar’s commitment to hyper-local content and the unique and customized advertising and marketing solutions we can offer, give us a distinct advantage in meeting the needs of the area’s viewers and advertisers. I look forward to continuing to work with the talented and dedicated team here as we take these stations to even greater heights.” ■