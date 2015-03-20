Beck Named GM at Nexstar’s Wisconsin Pair

Judson Beck has been named VP and general manager of WLAX-WEUX in La Crosse-Eau Claire, Wis. Both are Fox affiliates owned by Nexstar Broadcasting. The appointment is effective immediately and Beck reports to Bill Sally, senior VP and regional manager of Nexstar.

Beck had been Midwest director and general sales manager of digital couponing outfit Living Social. Prior to that, Beck was VP/director of sales at Univision’s WGBO-WXFT Chicago and VP/ general sales manager of WFLD-WPWR Chicago. Beck began his broadcasting career in local radio sales in 1987.

“Jud’s broadcast and digital expertise, ability to identify new business opportunities and create multi-platform sales strategies has generated successful results on behalf of his clients, earning him the respect of business associates and industry peers alike,” said Sally. “The combination of his depth of broadcast knowledge and digital experience are critically important proficiencies in today’s industry.”

La Crosse-Eau Claire is DMA No. 128.

"Nexstar’s commitment to local content excellence across their broadcast, web and digital media services portfolio is unique and unmatched in LaCrosse,” said Beck. “In my new role, I will leverage my broadcast television and digital experience to enhance our local content and digital engagement while building upon the successful partnerships with our business and community partners through more robust offering of unparalleled multi-platform marketing solutions.”