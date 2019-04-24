Nexstar Picks Up SPT's 'Mel Robbins' Talker

Sony Pictures Television’s The Mel Robbins Show has added Nexstar Media Group to its launch roster, bringing the show’s clearances to 90% of U.S. television households.

Tribune Media originally picked up the talk show in partnership with Sony Pictures Television. In December, Nexstar announced that it was acquiring Tribune after its proposed merger with Sinclair Broadcast Group failed to pass regulatory muster. Nexstar’s acquisition of Tribune is still in progress but expected to close in the third quarter of this year. Last month, shareholders voted to approve it.

Besides Nexstar and Tribune, the list of station groups that have cleared Mel Robbins includes CBS, Cox, Hubbard Broadcasting, Meredith Corp., Scripps and Weigel Broadcasting Company.

“Mel’s already built an enormous fan base through her social media platforms, best-selling books and by being the [number-one] female speaker in the world. Adding Mel’s television show to these already established platforms will enable her to speak to millions of people every day. With Tribune and Nexstar Media Group as our strategic partners we will be able to bring Mel’s transformative vision to new audiences,” said John Weiser, president, first-run television, SPT, in a statement.

“We admire Mel Robbins and her ability to connect with families all across this nation. Through her distinctive style and ability to provide straightforward every day advice, Mel’s engagement and connection with America is unparalleled,” said Tim Busch, president, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, also in a statement.

The show, which will premiere in broadcast syndication on Sept. 16, is executive produced by Mindy Borman, who previously launched and executive produced SPT’s Dr. Oz. She also worked as a producer on ABC’s The View as well as Good Morning America.

Robbins is an international speaker and best-selling author of books such as The 5 Second Rule, which also has been published as an audio book and is accompanied by her productivity journal, The 5 Second Journal.

She’s also the co-founder and CEO of 143 Studios, a digital media company that produces content in partnership with Fortune 500 brands.

Mel Robbins launches this fall along with NBCUniversal's Kelly Clarkson, Disney's Tamron Hall and Fox's 25 Words or Less.