Nexstar Names Zoumbaris General Manager for Erie, Pa.

Nexstar Broadcasting named Julie Zoumbaris as VP and general manager of the company’s broadcast and digital operating in Erie, Pa., effective immediately.

Zoumbaris will oversee WJET-TV, the ABC affiliate in Erie and its related mobile and social media channels. She will also oversee Nexstar’s relationship with Mission Broadcasting’s WFXP-TV, under a time brokerage agreement.

Previously VP and general manager of Meredith’s WNEM-TV in the Flint/Saginaw/Bay City, Mich., market, Zoubaris will report to Theresa Underwood, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar.

“Julie is an accomplished broadcast, sales and marketing executive with an impressive career spanning more than 30 years,” said Underwood. “During her years as a general manager and before that as a local broadcast sales leader, Julie delivered exceptional results—expanding locally-produced content, developing a broad array of successful digital marketing strategies, delivering unparalleled multi-platform solutions for marketing and advertising clients, and cultivating strong partnerships with local businesses and community organizations.”

Zoubaris started her career at WNEM in 1988 as an account executive and was named general sales manager at the station in 1999. She left and held sales management roles at Indianapolis stations WISH and WRTV-TV before returning to WNEM.

“I am extremely pleased to be assuming leadership of Nexstar’s broadcasting and digital operations in Erie,” said Zoumbaris.

“Much like the outstanding legacy operations where I have worked, for more than fifty years WJET-TV has provided outstanding service to the viewers and advertisers of Erie and the surrounding area, thanks to its talented and dedicated staff and Nexstar’s ongoing commitment to hyper-local content and the unique and customized advertising and marketing solutions we offer. This combination creates a distinct advantage for WJET-TV and its digital and mobile platforms,” she said. “I am confident that my broadcast experiences have well-prepared me to take on this new role and I am looking forward to assuming my new duties.”