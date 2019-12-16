Nexstar Names Kennedy as GM of Buffalo Unit

Nexstar Media Group said it named Brien Kennedy as VP and general manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Buffalo, N.Y.

Kennedy most recently had been president and general manager of CBS’s Philadelphia stations, KYW and WPSG.

He will report to Theresa Underwood, senior VP and regional manager of Nexstar Broadcasting and succeeds Dominic Mancuso, who now runs Nexstar’s Indianapolis operations.

Nexstar’s Buffalo operations include WIVB-TV, a CBS affiliate, WNLO-TV, a CW affiliate and digital operations including wivb.com.

“Brien is an exceptional industry leader with expertise in managing distinguished stations in multiple large- and medium-size markets,” said Underwood.

“His depth and breadth of experience and results-oriented, entrepreneurial approach to the business of broadcasting and sales management are necessary skillsets to lead our Buffalo operations," Underwood said. "Brien also has a long track record of transforming operations, driving both outstanding revenue results and market share growth. He has a deep understanding of how to develop exclusive local content for our viewers and digital users and effective multi-platform marketing opportunities for our clients. He also has built successful sales teams that have established enduring partnerships with local and national advertisers and sports franchises. We look forward to Brien’s contributions as we continue to enhance the effectiveness and value of our broadcast, digital and mobile services for local viewers and advertisers across Western New York.”

Before running CBS’s Philadelphia stations, Kennedy was in charge of CBS’s WCCO in Minneapolis. Previously he was executive VP at Freedom Communications, general manager at WPEC in West Palm Beach and oversaw the Viacom Station group in South Florida. He began his career as a local account exec at WUSA-TV, Washington, D.C.

“I am excited to be heading to the wonderful city of Buffalo to take on this new opportunity at Nexstar, the nation’s leading local broadcast company," Kennedy said. "The staff at WIVB-TV, WNLO-TV, and wivb.com is talented, experienced and committed, and we will work together to continue generating results for our clients and enhancing the overall experience for our dedicated viewers and digital users. Nexstar’s strong commitment to superior local content production and service, combined with its scalable diversified marketing solutions will deliver distinct competitive advantages for our clients. After more than 30 years in the industry, Buffalo is where I belong. My wife and I are excited to move to Western New York and immerse ourselves in the local community.”