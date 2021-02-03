Nexstar Names Jeff Moriarty Chief Product Officer, Digital

Nexstar named Jeff Moriarty as executive VP and chief product officer for its digital division.

Moriarty, most recently senior VP, consumer products at Gannett/USA Today Network, will manage Nexstar’s portfolio of digital destinations across product, engineering and audience development.

He will be based in Los Angeles and report to Karen Brophy, president of the digital division.

“In 2021, we will continue expanding Nexstar’s digital footprint by rolling out new product offerings designed to diversify our audience,” said Brophy. “Jeff has a track record of developing and launching innovative digital products. His expertise will play an integral role at Nexstar as we look bolster the 198 television stations we own or operate in 116 markets across the United States and reach new markets that are valuable to national and local brands.”

Nexstar said its digital network averaged 91 million unique monthly users in 2020, a 70% increase from the prior year. Visitors generated 7.8 billion total pageviews and spent 10.4 billion total multiplatform minutes on Nexstar’s local websites and mobile apps, up 130% and 136%, respectively.

Prior to working for USA Today, Moriarty was chief production officer at JPiMedia in the U.K. He also worked for the New York Times Co. and The Boston Globe.

“I am thrilled to join Nexstar and proud to be leading a team towards the future at such a fast-growing organization,” said Moriarty. “Karen has assembled a tremendous team, and I have a strong regard for the digital division’s ambitious growth plans. Nexstar’s products and platforms already deliver important content and services to audiences across the nation, and I look forward to building upon this great foundation.”