Nexstar Integrates Venn.TV Gaming Content into Websites

Nexstar said it has integrated a hub of gaming content from Venn.TV into its station websites and mobile apps.

The arrangement follows Nexstar leading a $26 million financing round for Venn.TV last October.

Nexstar’s websites and apps reach an average of 85 million monthly unique viewers, giving Venn.TV a venue as it looks to push into a gaming market valued at $150 billion by Comscore.

With gambling becoming legalized on a state-by-state basis, media companies are partnering with casino companies to create content to take advantage of interest in betting. Another broadcaster, Sinclair Broadcast Group, last year announced a deal with Bally’s, which will be integrated into Sinclair’s regional sports networks.

“It’s no secret that gaming and esports are booming this year, and VENN sits at the center of that trend,” said Karen Brophy, who was recently named president of Nexstar Inc.’s Digital Division. “This partnership enables us to bring new content and advertising opportunities to our consumers and advertisers. Venn introduces both new content audience to Nexstar Inc.’s already sizable network which reaches an average of 85 million monthly uniques.”

Venn, launched in August 2020, is a live 24/7 network for gaming, streaming, esports and entertainment audiences that broadcasts from Vista Studios in Los Angeles.

“At Venn, we aim to shine a light on the very best in gaming and esports related culture by creating must-see content that goes straight to the heart of the fastest growing community in entertainment,” said Ben Kusin, Venn co-founder and co-CEO. “We’re proud to be showcasing our content to broad new audiences across the unrivaled network of Nexstar Inc.’s websites and mobile apps -- and to continue our quest to work with the very best syndication and distribution partners to bring gaming content the attention it deserves.”