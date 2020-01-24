Nexstar Names Drafs to Run L.A. Operations

Nexstar Media Group appointed Janene Drafs as VP and general manager of KTLA-TV and its digital operations in Los Angeles, effective Feb. 10.

Drafs, currently VP and general manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s stations in Seattle, succeeds Don Corsisi, who has run the station since 2009 and is retiring.

She will report to Nexstar Broadcasting COO Brian Jones and move to L.A. in the near future. Nexstar acquired KTLA when it bought Tribune Co. last year.

“Janene is the perfect choice to take the reins of leadership at KTLA-TV. She worked her way up the ladder over the course of her career at KOMO-TV, and later at KUNS-TV, beginning in an entry-level sales position, and finishing as the leader of multiple media properties in one of the country’s largest markets,” said Jones.

“Through strategic vision and determined leadership, Janene has successfully met every challenge that she’s encountered. She also has a vast amount of experience in programming, sales, station operations and establishing meaningful community partnerships,” said Jones. “She understands the importance of creating and developing unique local content and finding new ways to grow the local audience and meet the needs of advertisers and marketers. I am looking forward to working with her as she guides KTLA-TV in the years to come.”

In Seattle since 2013, Drafs oversaw KOMO-TV, the ABC affiliate and KUNS-TV, the Univision outlet, plus three radio stations. She added news hours at KOMO and expanded sports coverage at KUNS, adding soccer games and a weekly sports highlight show. She started at KOMO as an account executive in 1992.

“My 30-plus years in the media industry have prepared me well for this moment,” said Drafs. “My path through sales, programming, operations, and management has provided me with the kind of on-the-job experience one must possess to lead a station like the local powerhouse that is KTLA, and I am grateful to Nexstar for giving me this opportunity. From its dominance in local news to its innovative approach to local programming, such as its live coverage of the Oscars and the Rose Bowl Parade, KTLA’s reputation for excellence is well-earned. I am looking forward to working alongside the station’s talented and experienced team of professionals at such an exciting time.”