Nexstar Names Chris Cook GM of Operations in Lafayette, Louisiana

Nexstar Media said it named Chris Cook as VP and general manager of its broadcasting and digital operations in Lafayette, Louisiana, including KLFY-TV.

For Cook, the move is a homecoming. He was at KLFY-TV from 1997 to 2014, starting as a news videographer and leaving as local sales manager. After that he was general sales manager for KLAF-TV and KADN-TV in Lafayette. Most recently, he was director of sales at WISH-TV, Indianapolis, which was sold by Nexstar to Circle City Broadcasting in 2019.

Cook succeeds Fran McRae, who became GM of Nexstar's WREG-TV in Memphis and WJKT-TV, in Jackson, Mississippi, in September. He reports to Mike Vaughn, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

“Chris is an excellent choice to lead Nexstar’s Lafayette media businesses,” said Vaughn.

“He’s intimately familiar with the market, and understands well the expectations of its viewers, advertisers and marketers. He’s thoughtful, innovative, and dedicated to delivering outstanding local content and service to the greater Lafayette area,” Vaughn said. “His long track-record of success, broad experience, and ability to deliver exceptional ratings and sales results through unique local partnerships and superior customer service will serve him and the team at KLFY-TV well. I am looking forward to working with Chris as he assumes his new duties and expect much success in the future.”

Cook said he was grateful to return to Lafayette.

“This is like coming home. Plus, when you combine Nexstar’s commitment to hyper-local content and the unique and innovative cross-platform advertising solutions we offer to our viewers and clients, the result gives us a distinct advantage over our competitors,” he said. “I am confident that my experience has prepared me well to take on this new role and I am pleased to be re-joining the talented team of broadcast, digital, and sales professionals at KLFY-TV and klfy.com.” ■