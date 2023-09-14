Nexstar Names Cathy Gunther GM Of Sacramento Operations

Nexstar Media Group said it appointed Cathy Gunther as VP and general manager of its broadcasting and digital operations in Sacramento.

Gunther was previously VP and GM of KOKI-TV and KMYT-TV in Tulsa. In her new post, she will oversee KTXL-TV, Fox40.com and other local digital and social media channels.

Gunther replaces Scot Chastain, now director of sales at KUTV-TV, Salt Lake City. She reports to Matthew Rosenfeld, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

“Cathy is an exceptional broadcast and sales executive and has delivered impressive results wherever she has worked for more than 20 years,” said Mr. Rosenfeld. “I am confident that her vast sales expertise, proven broadcast and digital leadership and commitment to localism will be of great benefit to our Sacramento operations, elevate FOX40’s revenue and ratings, and strengthen Nexstar’s overall footprint across the west coast.”

Before Tulsa, Gunther was local sales manager and new business development manager at KTVU-TV, San Francisco.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Nexstar’s team in Sacramento and grateful for this opportunity. Nexstar has a deep commitment to local content and to serving its viewers, advertisers, and the communities in which it is located, and I couldn’t be more proud to join the FOX40 team,” Gunther said. “I am confident that my combination of experience, skills and passion for delivering results will be valuable as we chart future success for the station’s broadcast and digital operations.”