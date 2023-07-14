Nexstar Promotes Jerry Walsh to SVP, Local Content Development

Nexstar Media Group promoted Jerry Walsh to senior VP of local content development.

Austin Kellerman was also named VP of local digital content strategy, the company said.

Walsh had been VP of local content development since April 2017 and was responsible for supervising Nexstar’s coverage of political events. He also oversees the station group’s Washington, D.C., bureau. Before joining Nexstar’s corporate staff, Walsh was news director at the company’s WROC Rochester, New York.

Kellerman was senior director of local digital content strategy. He joined Nexstar in 2008, as news director at KTAB Abilene, Texas, and also served as news director at KARK Little Rock, Arkansas.

“Jerry and Austin are both outstanding journalists and news managers and represent the best of Nexstar,” Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s Broadcasting division said. “They have each made substantial contributions to enhancing our local news coverage and the expansion of both our linear and digital platforms during their time with Nexstar. We are fortunate to have them among the leaders of the Nexstar Nation.“