Nexstar Media Group Adds Ellen Johnson To Board

Nexstar Media Group said it appointed Ellen Johnson to its board of directors, effective Oct.1.

Johnson is executive VP and CFO for ad agency holding company Interpublic Group of Cos.

She will be the 10th member of the Nexstar board and will serve as one of nine independent directors. Three of the independent directors are women, Nexstar noted.

Johnson will stand for election at Nexstar’s 2025 annual meeting.

“She is an integral member of IPG’s executive team with an established record of success in the advertising and marketing services industries,” said Nexstar chairman and CEO Perry Sook. “Her extensive leadership experience in accounting, corporate finance and information technology, combined with her expertise in all areas of ESG will be invaluable to Nexstar as we continue to advance our business and execute on the company’s goals to enhance shareholder value.”

Before becoming CFO at IPG, she was senior VP of finance and treasurer at the company. CPA who holds an Executive MBA in Finance from New York University Stern School of Business and a Bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Albany.

“Nexstar is a scaled media and entertainment business with a unique portfolio of local and national assets, including NewsNation, The CW and The Hill,” Johnson said. “I look forward to sharing my experience with the Board and management team as the Company pursues its continued growth.”