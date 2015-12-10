Nexstar Expands Ratings Relationship With Rentrak

Nexstar Broadcasting has expanded its relationship with Rentrak, adding two more stations to Rentrak’s local audience measurement service.

The two stations are KLAS-TV, the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, and KASW-TV, the CW affiliate in Phoenix. Nexstar stations in 46 markets already use Rentrak metrics.

Rentrak has been steadily increasing the number of local stations it provides metrics for, mainly as a supplement to competitor Nielsen's more prevalent ratings service.

“Nexstar was an early supporter of Rentrak and we are very excited that our partnership with them continues to expand,” said Steve Walsh, executive VP of local television for Rentrak. “We look forward to working closely with all of our Nexstar client stations and offering our suite of products to assist in their market specific programming, promotion and audience analysis.”