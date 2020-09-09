Nexstar Expanding ‘Inside California Politics’ Statewide

Nexstar Broadcasting said that Inside California Politics, the weekly public affairs show launched earlier this year by KTXL-TV, Sacramento, will start airing on all six Nexstar stations in the state starting Sept. 13.

The broadcaster estimates that the show will reach 22 million Californians.

“Since it was launched last February in Sacramento, Inside California Politics has developed a loyal following and provided local viewers with up-to-the-minute reporting and a fresh perspective on national, state, and local political issues,” said Tim Busch, president of Nexstar Broadcasting.

“Expanding this programming to all of the state’s other major markets is another demonstration of Nexstar’s commitment to providing innovative and impactful local content to the communities we serve,” Busch said. “As the November election approaches, this exclusive programming offers voters an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates running for office and better understand their positions on the issues. We are extremely pleased to harness the assets of Nexstar’s broadcasting and digital operations in California to immediately expand ‘Inside California Politics’ across the state.”

Hosted by Frank Buckley from KTLA-TV in Los Angeles and Nikki Laurenzo at KTXL in Sacramento, Inside California Politics features interviews and original reporting on political, economic and social issues. The show will be inviting a team of journalists "Inside the Bullpen" to offer local analysis of the week’s most pressing political concerns.

In addition to KTXL, Nexstar's stations in California are KTLA, KRON-TV, San Francisco; KSWB-TV, San Diego; KGET-TV, Bakersfield; and KGPE-TV, Fresno.

KTLA will also be launching a new weeknight lifestyle show called LA Unscripted on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. PT.

LA Unscripted was created by Jason Ball, KTLA’s VP of news, and executive producer Kimberly Cornell. It is billed as a high energy, half-hour show that uncovers the city’s hidden hot spots, new cuisine, staycation travel tips, life hacks and other style secrets.