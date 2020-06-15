Nexstar Digital to Sell Ads Via FreeWheel

Nexstar Media Group’s Nexstar Digital has signed a multi-year agreement to make its digital advertising inventory available to buyers via Comcast’s FreeWheel unit.

Buyers will be able to access Nexstar digital inventory and send orders via FreeWheel’s Strata platform.

(Image credit: FreeWheel)

“FreeWheel is committed to delivering easy access to premium OTT and digital video inventory directly in the user workflow while reducing transactional friction through applied automation in the ordering process,” said Jamie Donnenfeld, VP of partnership solutions at FreeWheel. “As a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, the nation’s largest local broadcaster with significant digital use, Nexstar Digital offers brands and advertisers broad consumer reach throughout the U.S., and we're delighted to facilitate our clients’ access to Nexstar’s full digital inventory to drive accelerated performance across their video campaigns.”

Agencies and advertisers already using Strata will be able to tap into Nexstar Digital’s first-party data, technology and creative to deliver messages to audiences across geographies, the company said.

“Our agreement with FreeWheel is consistent with our priority to help our clients optimize high campaign volumes with precise targeting,” said Wil Danielson, head of revenue, Nexstar Digital. “By accessing Nexstar’s digital inventory and first-party data, marketers can seamlessly move budgets between linear and digital platforms, ensuring they reach the right consumers at the right moments.”