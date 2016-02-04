Nexstar, Cox Reach Retrans Deal, Blacked-Out Stations to Resume Programming

Nexstar Broadcasting Group and Cox Communications have reached a new distribution agreement for 13 stations that went dark at midnight last Friday.

Nexstar’s programming will return to the Cox lineup for the 13 network affiliated and local stations in the nine markets as soon as possible. Of those stations, KLAS Las Vegas and KOLR Springfield, Mo. are CBS affiliates that will air Super Bowl 50 this Sunday.

The stations went dark last week after the two companies, who had been negotiating for more than five months could not come to an agreement by the deadline. Cox also announced at that time that it was planning to oppose Nexstar's acquisition of Media General.

