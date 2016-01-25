Nexstar, Cox Near Retrans Blackout

Nexstar Broadcasting said its distribution agreements with Cox Communications covering stations in nine markets are due to expire Jan. 29 and a blackout of those cable subscribers is a possibility.

The broadcaster says it has been “negotiating in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with Cox” for more than five months, but no agreement has been reached.

The broadcaster notes that U.S. stations get about 35% of viewing but only about 12% of distribution revenue from cable operators.

“Nexstar will continue negotiating with Cox to try and reach a fair agreement to allow viewers to continue receiving its programming on an uninterrupted basis,” the company said. “Nexstar regrets that Cox Communications is willing to hold its paying subscribers hostage because it won’t agree to fair and reasonable terms for viewers’ favorite network, local news and community-focused programming, as well as other critical information and emergency service updates we provide that is relevant to local community viewers.”