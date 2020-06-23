Nexstar Broadcasting COO Jones to Retire in August

Nexstar Broadcasting said that executive VP and COO Brian Jones will retire, effective Aug. 1.

Nexstar Broadcasting's Brian Jones (Image credit: Nexstar)

Jones, has been with Nexstar for 17 of his 40 years in the broadcast industry, was named to his current post in 2008. He was instrumenting in the company’s expansion and has overseen the company’s digital local market offerings, the company said.

“Brian has had a great career during which he established a clear record of success which supported our long-term growth. On a personal level, I am thankful for his advice, candor, and leadership during the past 17 years and on behalf of the entire Nexstar Nation, we will miss him,” said Nexstar CEO Perry Sook.

“I have worked side-by-side with BJ for the past 17 years and I’m grateful for his leadership and expertise, as he was instrumental in building the foundation for what Nexstar has become and the values that we have established in terms of our commitment to our team members and the local communities that we serve,” added Tim Busch, president of Nexstar Broadcasting. “BJ has been a valued leader throughout this time and on behalf of the entire Nexstar team, we thank him for his many contributions to our long-term success.”

During his career, Jones was chairman of the Fox Affiliates Association board of governors and chairman of the board of directors of the Texas Association of Broadcasters. He is a member of the Fox affiliate board, the National Association of Broadcasters Small Market Advisory Committee and the Southern Methodist University School of Journalism Advisory Committee.

“Working with Perry Sook, Tim Busch and the team at Nexstar has been a fulfilling 17-plus year journey and I am very proud of the work our teams accomplished over that time,” Jones said.

“Today, Nexstar is the nation’s leading local broadcaster, with a strong record of serving the communities and markets where it operates and local businesses that it supports with effective marketing solutions,” he said. “I am very excited by the chance to take a step back and transition my responsibilities to the next generation of industry leaders while I spend more time with family and friends in retirement. Nexstar is well-positioned for long-term success and the continued creation of shareholder value and I wish the entire team well as they execute on their plans for continued growth.”