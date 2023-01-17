Nexstar Adds Senior Ad Sales Execs To Focus on Multiplatform Approach
Todd Braverman, Brad Epperson and Lori Tavoularis get new posts
Nexstar Media Group said it restructured its advertising sales structure, adding new senior executives as it focuses on a more data-driven, multiplatform approach to drive revenue.
Joining Nexstar are: Todd Braverman as executive VP, head of national sales from senior VP, agency sales at Warner Bros. Discovery; and Brad Epperson as senior VP, business operations and services from a similar post at NBCUniversal. Also, Lori Tavoularis was named chief business officer. She had been Nexstar Digital’s chief revenue officer and executive VP, revenue operations.
The moves follow Nexstar naming Michael Strober as chief revenue officer.
“Nexstar’s diverse collection of brands and media assets make it uniquely qualified to rewrite the rules for today’s modern media sales organization,” Strober said. “We are hiring best-in-class sales leaders, investing in cutting-edge technology and creating new capabilities to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s media advertising environment.”
Braverman, Epperson and Tavoularis all report to Strober.
“I am delighted to have Todd, Brad, and Lori join me as we transform Nexstar’s go-to-market strategy,” said Mr. Strober. “Each of them possesses the requisite skills and domain expertise to build a next-gen, agile media sales organization. Collectively we all share a common belief to challenge the status quo and to foster a culture of entrepreneurial spirit which has been a hallmark of the company since its founding.” ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.