Nexstar Adds Senior Ad Sales Execs To Focus on Multiplatform Approach

Nexstar Media Group said it restructured its advertising sales structure, adding new senior executives as it focuses on a more data-driven, multiplatform approach to drive revenue.

Brad Epperson (Image credit: Nexstar)

Joining Nexstar are: Todd Braverman as executive VP, head of national sales from senior VP, agency sales at Warner Bros. Discovery; and Brad Epperson as senior VP, business operations and services from a similar post at NBCUniversal. Also, Lori Tavoularis was named chief business officer. She had been Nexstar Digital’s chief revenue officer and executive VP, revenue operations.

The moves follow Nexstar naming Michael Strober as chief revenue officer.

“Nexstar’s diverse collection of brands and media assets make it uniquely qualified to rewrite the rules for today’s modern media sales organization,” Strober said. “We are hiring best-in-class sales leaders, investing in cutting-edge technology and creating new capabilities to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s media advertising environment.”

Lori Tavoularis (Image credit: Nexstar)

Braverman, Epperson and Tavoularis all report to Strober.

“I am delighted to have Todd, Brad, and Lori join me as we transform Nexstar’s go-to-market strategy,” said Mr. Strober. “Each of them possesses the requisite skills and domain expertise to build a next-gen, agile media sales organization. Collectively we all share a common belief to challenge the status quo and to foster a culture of entrepreneurial spirit which has been a hallmark of the company since its founding.” ■