Lori Tavoularis Named CRO of Nextar Digital

Nexstar named Lori Tavoularis as executive VP and chief revenue officer of its digital division, a new post.

Tavoularis, who joined Nexstar in 2019, will oversee national , local and programmatic sales and digital marketing services.

She will be based in Chicago and report to Karen Brophy, president of Nexstar’s digital division.

“As the digital division continues to expand its local and national brands, lifestyle and entertainment remain central growth areas,” said Brophy. “Lori has the expertise and business acumen to allow us to build new digital offerings and bringing top-tier advertising solutions to clients.”

Before joining Nexstar, Tavoularis was head of supply for Rakuten’s global advertising business and senior VP for digital revenue and operations at Tribune Publishing.

Nexstar also named Jennifer Scilabro as senior VP, Local Digital Sales, and Wil Danielson as senior VP, National Digital Sales. Both report to Tavoularis.

“I am thrilled to step into this new role and support Karen as Nexstar Inc.’s Digital Division continues to grow within and beyond the lifestyle and entertainment sectors,” said Tavoularis. “We have a tremendous foothold both locally and nationally, reaching 116 unique markets in the United States. I look forward to building on that foothold in partnership with Jennifer and Wil by developing and enhancing our product offerings.”