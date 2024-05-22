NewsNation Will Be 24/7 in June

NewsNation expands to a 24/7 programming schedule starting June 1. The network, part of Nexstar Media Group, will launch the final portion of its live news lineup with the early-evening edition of NewsNation Now with Adrienne Bankert on Saturdays and Sundays from 4-7 p.m. ET. This follows the recent launches of the weekend editions of Morning in America with Hena Doba from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET, NewsNation Live from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., NewsNation Now with Anna Kooiman from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt.

“We are immensely proud to announce that NewsNation is now a 24/7 cable news network," said Sean Compton, president of Nexstar’s networks division. "This milestone marks the culmination of our efforts to continue expanding and growing the network since launching it in 2020. It reaffirms our commitment to delivering unbiased news coverage, a mission that resonates deeply with our viewers, fostering their trust in the brand, and strengthening their loyalty to NewsNation."

Kooiman joined NewsNation in March. Laura Ingle has been named senior correspondent and Alicia Nieves will be a New York-based correspondent for NewsNation.

NewsNation’s prime offerings are Cuomo, Dan Abrams Live and Banfield.

Nexstar acquired WGN America when it purchased Tribune Media in 2019. It launched a three-hour evening newscast called NewsNation in September 2020, and announced it was calling the network NewsNation in early 2021.