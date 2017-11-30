Newsmax Gets Dish Carriage

Cable channel Newsmax TV has struck a carriage deal with Dish, which it says will boost its reach to 50 million U.S. homes.

Starting Thursday (Nov. 30), Newsmax TV will be available on ch. 216 as part of the America's Top 120 package and above.

The channel features 12 hours daily of original content, primarily news, talk and analysis. Its Web site also has 25 million-plus monthly uniques, according to ComScore.

The channel already has carriage deals with DirecTV, AT&T U-verse and Verizon FiOS.

Newsmax has been in the communications news recently as among those opposing the Sinclair-Tribune merger. If Sinclair launched a national news network, as it has contemplated, that could provide new competition to Newsmax, but CEO Chris Ruddy has told B&C/Multichannel News he was not worried that Sinclair would start “a NewsmaxTV competitor or Fox News look-alike,” adding: “When I started Newsmax back almost 20 years ago we were the leading conservative online website. Many people have entered the market since, and what we have seen is that as the pie got bigger, the market opportunities for us actually grew."