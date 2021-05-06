NewFronts: Ellen Digital Sets Up Programming Brands

Ellen Digital, founded by Ellen Degeneres and Warner Bros. Digital Networks, has divided up its programming into three focused brands and each brand will be launching new series.

The three brands--introduced during Ellen Digital’s NewFronts presentation Thursday, are bubble, dedicated to mother, sage, aimed at inspiring women, and smile, which amplifies the voices of extraordinary individuals.

The bubble brand is exemplified by Momsplaining with Kristen Bell, returning for a sixth season. New series coming to bubble are Mama to Mama, featuring celebrity moms interviewing one another, and Spill the Family Tea, based on the game featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Sage is headlined by Lady Parts, with Sarah Hyland and Dr. Sherry Ross talking about female sex and health, which is returning for season 2. New sage series include Lady Like, spotlighting women working in primarily male fields.

Smile will feature two new shows: All Good Things, celebrating everyday people doing small things that make a big impact, and Dragged, where an experienced drag queen helps a curious LGBTQ+ person transform and express themselves.

Ellen Digital plans to extend its brands in social, games, podcasts and experiential events, including Camp Mom, a weekend for parents.

Ellen Digital programming can be found across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, with 300 million social followers generating 8 billion views in 2020.