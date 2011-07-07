New Zealand's TVNZ Inks Output Deal with Warner Bros.
TVNZ has inked a multi-year output deal with Warner Bros.
International Television Distribution (WBITD) that gives the New Zealand
broadcaster free to air rights to what the companies are describing as a "huge"
slate of feature films, scripted and unscripted television series, animation,
mini-series, television movies and other content.
The agreement continues a longstanding programming tie
between the two companies. "TVNZ has been our long-time broadcast partner
in New Zealand and we are glad they will continue to be," noted Jeffrey R.
Schlesinger, president, Warner Bros. International Television in a statement.
The new pact includes free television rights to such TV
series as The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, The
Mentalist, The Middle, Mike & Molly, The Vampire
Diaries and Nikita as well as upcoming new series such as Persons
of Interest, 2 Broke Girls, and Secret Circle.
Theatrical films included in the deal include Harry
Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Parts I & II, The Hangover, The
Curious Case of Benjamin Button and other films.
