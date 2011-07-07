New Zealand's TVNZ Inks Output Deal with Warner Bros.

TVNZ has inked a multi-year output deal with Warner Bros.

International Television Distribution (WBITD) that gives the New Zealand

broadcaster free to air rights to what the companies are describing as a "huge"

slate of feature films, scripted and unscripted television series, animation,

mini-series, television movies and other content.





The agreement continues a longstanding programming tie

between the two companies. "TVNZ has been our long-time broadcast partner

in New Zealand and we are glad they will continue to be," noted Jeffrey R.

Schlesinger, president, Warner Bros. International Television in a statement.





The new pact includes free television rights to such TV

series as The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, The

Mentalist, The Middle, Mike & Molly, The Vampire

Diaries and Nikita as well as upcoming new series such as Persons

of Interest, 2 Broke Girls, and Secret Circle.





Theatrical films included in the deal include Harry

Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Parts I & II, The Hangover, The

Curious Case of Benjamin Button and other films.



