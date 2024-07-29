New Season of Fuse’s ‘Like A Girl’ Features Flau’jae Johnson, Diana Flores

Flau;jai Johnson (No. 4) is featured in an upcoming episode of 'Like a Girl'

Fuse Media said its series about women’s sports Like a Girl, will launch its second season on August 21.

Sponsored by Garnier Fructis and Pizza Hut, the new season features a half-dozen episodes about top female athletes including college basketball star and rapper Flau’jae Johnson of LSU.

Also featured in episodes are World Flag Football Champion Diana Flores, Combate Global’s Lucera Acosta and Milssa Amaya, soccer players Sydney Leroux, Ali Riley and Kennedy Fuller of Angel City FC, Wimbledon champion Taylor Townsend and Olympic gymnast Emma Malabuyo.

Like a Girl is hosted by MJ Acosta-Ruiz and Joy Taylor.