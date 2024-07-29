New Season of Fuse’s ‘Like A Girl’ Features Flau’jae Johnson, Diana Flores
Season 2 starts August 21, sponsored by Garnier Fructis, Pizza Hut
Fuse Media said its series about women’s sports Like a Girl, will launch its second season on August 21.
Sponsored by Garnier Fructis and Pizza Hut, the new season features a half-dozen episodes about top female athletes including college basketball star and rapper Flau’jae Johnson of LSU.
Also featured in episodes are World Flag Football Champion Diana Flores, Combate Global’s Lucera Acosta and Milssa Amaya, soccer players Sydney Leroux, Ali Riley and Kennedy Fuller of Angel City FC, Wimbledon champion Taylor Townsend and Olympic gymnast Emma Malabuyo.
Like a Girl is hosted by MJ Acosta-Ruiz and Joy Taylor.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.