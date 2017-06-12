New Programming Team Named at Fox News Channel

Changes continue at Fox News Channel, which named a new senior programming team reporting to Suzanne Scott, president of programming at FNC.

A number of Fox News executives have left the network amid charges that a climate of sexual harassment pervaded at the network under the late Roger Ailes, who was forced out as chairman last year. Also departing was the network’s top-rated host, Bill O’Reilly.

Recently, Fox News has put a number of female execs in senior posts including CFO Amy Listerman and president of ad sales Marianne Gambelli.

The new top programming executives are Meade Cooper, promoted to senior VP of programming, who had been VP of primetime live/programming. She will oversee primetime and opinion shows on the network.

John Finley was promoted to senior VP of development and production, who replaces Jeff Hark who recently retired after overseeing the network’s production unit for 21 years.

Lauren Petterson was named senior VP, morning programming and talent development, from VP morning programming.

Ron Mitchell, former senior producer of The O’Reilly Factor, has been named VP of story development, primetime programming.

Amy Sohnen was named VP of talent development in charge of managing and developing on-air talent and contributors. She had been executive producer of The O’Reilly Factor.

Jill Van Why was promoted to VP of programming operations. She had been senior director of programming and production at FNC.

“We’re excited to announce a new programming leadership team that will provide a more efficient and cohesive partnership across all aspects of programming and production,” said Scott. “These executives are responsible for many of the network’s innovations and achievements over the years, and under their guidance, we’re ensuring FNC's continued success as the leader in cable news.”

