New Orleans Stations Start Transition to NextGen TV

Stations in New Orleans began the transition to NextGen TV.

Tegna’s WUPL-TV, cooperating with five other stations in the market, began transmitting signals using the ATSC 3.0 digital broadcast format.

In addition to its own programming, WUPL is using ATSC 3.0 expanded capacity to broadcast streams carrying the programming of sister stations WWL-TV, Gray Television’s WVUE-TV, Hearst Television’s WDSU-TV and Nexstar’s WGNO-TV and WNOL-TV.

The other stations will shift to ATSC 3.0 as more of New Orlean’s 660,000 homes purchase TV sets capable of receiving NextGen TV broadcasts.

NextGen TV promised a better picture, improved sound and access to broadband programming. The ATSC 3.0 signal can also carry other digital services.

“Local broadcast stations play an important news and information role in the communities we serve,” said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, an organization formed by broadcasters including Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television, Nexstar Media, Sinclair Broadcast Group, E.W. Scripps Co. and Tegna.

. “With changes in the broadcast television market over time, the value in bringing more innovation to newsrooms and viewers with smart solutions like NextGet TV is crystal clear. Launching NextGen TV enables broadcasters to deliver the latest news and emergency alerting information, which is critical in a geography such as New Orleans, where extreme weather events are common and local news updates and information is vital,” Schelle said.

NextGen TV is now available in more than 50 markets and is expected to reach 60% of U.S. TV households by the end of the year.

Pearl TV said that MediaTek and iWedia, will be launching digital products that take advantage of ATSC 3.0 in the first quarter of 2023. ■