New Ken Burns Mental Health Doc Gets Streaming Exposure

PBS and major TikTok publisher NowThis are teaming up to promote mental health and the new Ken Burns documentary, Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness, by providing online content from the TV documentary online in advance of its premiere.



The documentary, co-produced by WETA-TV Washington, debuts on PBS June 27 and 28 at 9 p.m.



NowThis will share short video excerpts from the four-hour documentary weekly on various social media platforms during the month of may. They deal with issues including depression, bullying and stigmatization. The online effort will culminate May 24 with a live TikTok with two of the mental health experts featured in the documentary.



The first video debuted Tuesday, May 10.

"Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness, the extraordinary new PBS film directed by Erik Ewers and Christopher Ewers, which I’m proud to have executive produced, has the potential to spark a conversation that helps young people share their stories and further eliminate the stigma associated with mental health," said Burns. "We are honored to work with NowThis and their creative teams to get this material out to young people around the country.