New E! Series Follow Nikki Glaser as She Returns Home to St. Louis

NBCUniversal’s E! cable network said it will launch a new reality sitcom starring comedian Nikki Glaser as she moves from Hollywood back home to St. Louis.

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Is set to premier May 1.

In the show, Glaser, best known from celebrity roasts, is surrounded by her parents, her best friend from childhood, her roommate and an ex-boyfriend as she tries to keep her career growing.

In a promotional video, Glaser roasts E!, the network where she found comedy inspiration from Chelsea Handler, Joel McHale and the before faces on Botched.

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? is produced by Evolution Media with Alex Baskin, Douglas Ross, Brian McCarthy, Ailee O’Neill, Sarah Kane and Nikki Glaser serving as executive producers. ■