New E! Series Follow Nikki Glaser as She Returns Home to St. Louis
By Jon Lafayette published
‘Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?’ to premier May 1
NBCUniversal’s E! cable network said it will launch a new reality sitcom starring comedian Nikki Glaser as she moves from Hollywood back home to St. Louis.
Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Is set to premier May 1.
In the show, Glaser, best known from celebrity roasts, is surrounded by her parents, her best friend from childhood, her roommate and an ex-boyfriend as she tries to keep her career growing.
In a promotional video, Glaser roasts E!, the network where she found comedy inspiration from Chelsea Handler, Joel McHale and the before faces on Botched.
Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? is produced by Evolution Media with Alex Baskin, Douglas Ross, Brian McCarthy, Ailee O’Neill, Sarah Kane and Nikki Glaser serving as executive producers. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.