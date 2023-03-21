New Cast Members Announced for ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Season Two

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.’

Cast members have been added for the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video. Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie are on board for season two. The show is in production in the U.K.

Hines played Pop in the Kenneth Branagh film Belfast. From Belfast, he has also appeared in the Steven Spielberg movie Munich and Martin Scorsese’s Silence, as well as There Will Be Blood, Road to Perdition and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Hinds’s TV credits include playing Mance Rayder in Game of Thrones and Julius Caesar in Rome, while his theater work includes Uncle Vanya, Hamlet and The Girl from the North Country.

From London, Kinnear portrayed Bill Tanner in the James Bond movies Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. Other movie credits include Men and Bank of Dave, while his TV work includes Penny Dreadful, Black Mirror and Our Flag Means Death.

Kinnear’s stage work includes Measure for Measure, Hamlet and Othello.

From Canada, Moodie played Meg in BBC comedy Motherland. Other TV credits include Neverwhere, The Man Who Fell to Earth and Sherlock. Her films include Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker and Empire of Light. Theater credits include Intimate Apparel, Hamlet and The House That Will Not Stand.

Hinds, Kinnear and Moodie have all done Shakespeare on stage.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered in September 2022. The drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The cast includes Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Markella Kavenagh and Charlie Vickers.

Prime Video has not shared a release date for season two. J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay are the showrunners. They executive produce with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill and Gennifer Hutchinson. ■